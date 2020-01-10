Airstrikes Target Popular Mobilization Forces Depot on Syria-Iraq Border - Reports

Airstrikes targeted trucks and individuals near the Iraqi-Syrian border, including Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the area, in an early morning airstrike, according to translations from Arabic-language outlet Al Mayadeen, citing tribesmen.

Unconfirmed reports allege the early Friday morning strike was carried out by unidentified aircraft which some have reported may be two F-35Is belonging to the Israeli Air Force.

#BREAKING: Minutes ago, two F-35Is of #Israel Air Force just bombed #IRGC-QF/#PMU base at #Bukamal/ #Abukamal close to #Iraq-#Syria border line. The target was a batch of recently transferred rockets & ballistic missiles as well as engineering equipment. pic.twitter.com/T9WYSoaHEL — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 9, 2020

Tribal members near the PMF depot told Al Mayadeen that aircraft were seen flying overhead near Deir ez-Zor's town of Abu Kamal minutes before huge explosions rang throughout the area.

The depot in targeted in the strike appeared to belong to the Kata'ib al-Imam Ali - a militia of the PMF.

It was announced Saturday by the force that at least six were dead after an airstrike "targeted a convoy of Popular Mobilization Forces medics" within northern Baghdad, Iraq.

Prior to that, US forces carried out a series of airstrikes which targeted five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Syria and Iraq "in response to repeated Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) attacks on Iraqi bases" belonging to the US, according to Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman.