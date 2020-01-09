US Officials Believe Ukrainian Plane Was 'Most Likely' Accidentally Shot Down by Iranian Air Defence

A Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737-800 crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran International Airport, claiming the lives of 167 passengers and nine crew members. Iranian officials reported that the pilots did not report a malfunction, but witnesses claimed the jet was engulfed in fire prior to its crash.

Two unnamed US officials told AP that the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 Flight PS752 was "highly likely" downed by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile. The sources cited US intelligence from the region as the basis for their assumption, without delving into details.

Reuters separately reported that US officials believe the Ukrainian passenger plane was brought down "accidentally". One anonymous official told the news agency that American satellites had detected the launch of two missiles just prior to the plane's crash.

US President Donald Trump also commented on the tragic incident when he spoke to reporters, noting that he has his own "suspicions" that somebody "could have made a mistake" since the plane was flying in "a pretty rough neighbourhood". He also expressed scepticism about the theory that the plane experienced a mechanical failure, but didn't elaborate any further, only saying that "something very terrible happened" on the day of the crash.

"Illogical Rumours"

Reports that Flight PS752 was downed by an air defence missile have been vehemently denied by head of Iran’s civil aviation, Ali Abedzadeh, who called them "illogical rumours".

"This story of a missile striking a plane cannot be correct at all. Such rumours make no sense", Abedzadeh said.

