Libyan Government of National Accord Welcomes Russian-Turkish Statement on Libya

"The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord followed the meeting between presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin ... and the published statement. The Presidential Council is highly assessing and welcomes the efforts of friendly countries, aimed at looking for the solution of the crisis," the GNA said on late Wednesday in a statement, published on the Facebook page.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on all parties to the conflict in Libya to cease fire from January 12. They also reaffirmed their strong commitment to the territorial integrity of Libya.

Libya has been in a state of a civil war since its longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown in 2011. Since then, political power in the country has been split between two rival governments: the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress. Following the signing of a UN-brokered Libyan Political Agreement in December 2015, a Government of National Accord has been established in the county and started its work in late March 2016.