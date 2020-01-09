Videos with Sirens Sounding Appear Online Amid Shelling of Green Zone in Baghdad

Two rockets fell in the Green Zone in central Baghdad, where government buildings and diplomatic facilities are situated, according to local media reports.

Later, Reuters reported at least three shells that hit the centre of Baghdad, with one of them falling about 100 metres away from the US embassy. The projectiles were reportedly identified as Soviet-made Katyusha MLRS rockets.

Videos with sirens ringing out have emerged on social media.

Sirens ring out at the US Embassy in Baghdad after rocket attacks

Video: Ahmed Saeed#Iraq pic.twitter.com/80c8NvRywN — Baxtiyar Goran (@BaxtiyarGoran) January 8, 2020

BREAKING: Rocket fire into Baghdad’s Green Zone pic.twitter.com/HaPcDaF22Z — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) January 8, 2020

Tensions have recently escalated in the region, with Iraq caught in the middle of the clashes.

On Friday, Iran's top military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in the US targeted attack on the Baghdadi International Airport. Iran took its "revenge" by conducting airstrikes on US military bases in Iraq on Wednesday.