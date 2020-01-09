Turkey Says Its Four Soldiers Killed in Car Bombing in Syria - Reports

The Turkish Defence Ministry has given no further details as to the exact area of the explosion or who is responsible for the attack.

On Wednesday, four Turkish servicemen were killed in a car explosion in the north of Syria, the AFP news outlet reported, citing Turkey's Ministry of Defence.

According to AFP, the soldiers were killed on road patrol in the region where Operation Peace Spring had taken place last October.

On 9 October 2019, Turkey conducted a military incursion, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, into Syrian border areas controlled by the Kurdish militants. Damascus views the Turkish offensive as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.

© Sputnik / Hikmet Durdun Fire engulfs border between Turkey and Syria amid battles between the Turkish Armed Forces and militants in the city of Ras al-Ayn. 12 October 2019

On 17 October, Turkey agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire for five days to let Kurdish-led forces withdraw from the area.

On 22 October, Russian President Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed that a buffer zone would be set up in northern Syria, running 30 kilometres from the border, with Russia and Turkey jointly patrolling a thinner, 10-kilometre strip along the border.