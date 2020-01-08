Alleged Videos From Attack on Iraqi Al-Asad Air Base Emerge on Twitter

At least two US military facilities have been attacked this evening as part of a retaliatory move for the targeted killing of Iran's top military commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on 3 January.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has taken responsibility for the attacks on Ayn al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq and the military base in the northern city of Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan, where American military personnel is currently deployed.

The Pentagon has confirmed the attacks, adding that President Trump was monitoring the situation.

Iranian state TV reported of more than 35 rockets launched only at the Ayn al-Asad this evening, as part of the revenge operation dubbed "Martyr Soleimani".

Alleged footage from the scene has been shared on Twitter.

🎥 «انتقام سخت» آغاز شد/ حملات سنگین موشکی سپاه به پایگاه آمریکایی عین‌الاسد pic.twitter.com/sbw0cwGH6B — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 7, 2020

فيديو لحظة سقوط الصواريخ في قاعدة عين الأسد غرب الانبار ..#العراق_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/vtBGArNIai — Mustafa Hamid 🇮🇶 (@mustafahamaidhe) January 8, 2020

There have already been reports of casualties among the Iraqis.