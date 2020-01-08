'Hard Revenge': Iran's IRGC Bombards Al-Asad, Other US Bases in Iraq

Ayn al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq, which houses a large US air base, has been struck with several rockets following a strike carried out by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) as "revenge" for the killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani, reported Press TV.

The IRGC confirmed early Wednesday morning to Press TV that Ayn al-Asad Air Base was hit after tens of missiles were fired toward the facility, which contains US forces.

"We warn all allied countries of the US that if attacks are launched from bases in their countries on Iran, they will be a target of military retaliation," the IRGC said in a statement obtained by the New York Times' Farnaz Fassihi.

"About 35 rounds total hit the base" out of the dozens of rockets fired at the US military facility, according to VOA News' Carla Babb.

Iran's Fars news agency labeled the reported Iranian ballistic missiles fired at the US base as "hard revenge" in a translated social media post.

🚨 #فوری| انتقام سخت به وقوع پیوست/ برخی منابع خبر از شلیک موشک‌های بالستیک ایرانی به سمت پایگاه عین‌الاسد در عراق که محل استقرار نیروهای آمریکایی است، می‌دهند. pic.twitter.com/qbfPYmFXri — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 7, 2020

"Start of Iran's vengeful US retaliation," the news agency said in a since-deleted posting which reportedly showed the launch of several missiles toward the US air base.

اولین فیلم از شلیک موشک های سپاه بسوی پایگاه های آمریکا



نکته: موشک ها مایل پرتاب هستند pic.twitter.com/mrYQHb82G2 — Hossein Dalirian 🚩 (@HosseinDalirian) January 7, 2020

“Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country," said a senior US military source stationed in Iraq, reported Fox News' Jennifer Griffin.

Missiles were also reportedly fired at the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, which contains a US consulate.

US officials have yet to comment on the number of service members injured or killed in the strike.

"We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Tuesday.

The IRGC's attack on the US military facilities in Iraq comes hours after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps official Maj. Gen. Mortada Qurbani announced his forces were "in a high state of alert to destroy [Europe and the US'] bases in the region and humiliate you."

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW