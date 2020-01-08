Russian President Vladimir Putin Meets Syrian President Bashar al-Assad - Video

Earlier in the day, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin flew to Damascus to visit Russian troops stationed in Syria and meet with the country’s leader.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad after the latter joined the Russian president at the command centre where they were briefed on the military situation across Syria.

The Syrian president thanked Putin for the visit and praised Russia’s help in fighting terrorism and restoring peaceful life in Syria.

