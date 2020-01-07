Germany Will Reportedly Pull Out Part of Troops From Iraq Amid Iran-US Tensions

Iraq's parliament passed a resolution late last week to call on the government to expel foreign troops from the country after the US killing of a top Iranian military commander in Baghdad.

The AFP news agency has cited sources as saying that Germany plans to withdraw part of its troops from Iraq.

The move comes after the US-led coalition in Iraq announced in a letter to Iraqi military leaders on Monday that it was preparing to "move out" of the country out of respect for Iraqi sovereignty. However, Pentagon leaders later clarified that the document was an unsigned draft sent by "mistake."

“Poorly worded, implies withdrawal. That's not what's happening”, US Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said referring to the letter sent by mistake from US Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William H. Seely III to Iraqi Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yarallah.

This followed the Iraqi parliament okaying a resolution on Sunday to urge the government to expel foreign troops from the country following a recent US assassination of Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s elite Quds Force.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on Baghdad International Airport on 3 January, in an attack that was authorised by President Donald Trump.

Iranian authorities immediately pledged “crushing vengeance” on Washington for killing the country’s top military commander who was described by Trump as the “number one terrorist anywhere in the world.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in turn, slammed Soleimani’s killing as an “extremely dangerous, foolish escalation” and an act of “international terrorism”.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW