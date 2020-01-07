Register
01:45 GMT +307 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft integrated with the Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self Defense Force) while conducting a routine training mission in the East China Sea and Sea of Japan Sep. 26, 2018

    Amid Simmering Iran Tensions, Pentagon to Deploy B-52 Squadron to Diego Garcia - Report

    Courtesy of US Pacific Air Forces
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/106843/79/1068437909.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001071077961943-amid-simmering-iran-tensions-pentagon-to-deploy-b-52-squadron-to-diego-garcia---report/

    According to reports, the US Air Force is preparing to deploy a squadron of six B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers to Diego Garcia, an island base in the Indian Ocean within striking distance of Iran.

    A US official told CNN Monday that the Pentagon would soon send six of the heavy bombers to the base on Diego Garcia, a British territory, for potential use against Iran if ordered to do so.

    The base is 2,300 miles south of Iran’s southernmost point, but well within striking distance for bombers given mid-air refueling. It is a common stopping-off point for US bombers.

    The British government has leased the tiny Island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean to the United States since 1966.
    The British government has leased the tiny Island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean to the United States since 1966.
    US President Donald Trump said on Sunday the US was prepared to strike 52 targets in Iran, including sites of cultural significance, if Iran retaliated for the US assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. The general was killed at Baghdad Airport on January 3 in a US drone strike, with US leaders claiming the move was “defensive” and that Soleimani was plotting attacks against US forces. 

    The Iraqi government later revealed Soleimani was in Baghdad to hear a proposal by regional rival and US client Saudi Arabia to bury the proverbial hatchet.

    ​Built by Boeing, the eight-engined B-52 is the US military’s largest bomber, capable of carrying a wide variety of weapons, including cruise missiles, conventional and laser-guided bombs, and most notoriously, nuclear gravity bombs.

    Washington previously sent several B-52 bombers to Qatar in May 2019, along with other forces that included a carrier strike group.

    Related:

    Iran Will Never Have a Nuclear Weapon - Trump
    ‘Middle East Will Become a Graveyard for US’: Pyongyang Apprehensively Eyes Iran Crisis
    US Air Force Shares B-2 Stealth Bomber Video
    Tags:
    nuclear bomber, Iran, CNN, Diego Garcia, Boeing B-52 Stratofortress
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse