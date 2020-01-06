Register
18:04 GMT +306 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Quds Force, Gen. Qassim Soleimani

    Iraqi PM: Soleimani Planned to Hand Iran’s De-Escalation Talks Response to Riyadh When He Was Killed

    © AP Photo /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107792/51/1077925148.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001061077959422-iraq-mediation-efforts-tehran-riyadh-talks/

    Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on Baghdad International Airport last Friday, an attack which was authorised by President Donald Trump and which led to a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

    Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has claimed that the recently-assassinated Iranian general was due to deliver Tehran's reply to a previous Saudi message regarding de-escalation talks between Tehran and Riyadh.  

    Speaking to Iraqi lawmakers on Sunday, Abdul Mahdi said that he had planned to meet Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps’s elite Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani at 8:30 am local time on Friday before the US military killed the general several hours earlier.

    The Iraqi Prime Minister’s remarks come amid Baghdad’s efforts to mediate talks between Tehran and Riyadh in the face of increasing regional tensions.

    The already tense situation in the Middle East escalated further after President Donald Trump authorised the 3 January drone strike which killed Soleimani. According to Trump, his administration took preemptive action against the Iranian general in order to "stop a war” rather than start one.

    An advisor to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the US had crossed a "red line" after the Friday airstrike, with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stating that a "harsh retaliation is waiting" for Washington.

    Trump, in turn, strongly warned Tehran against retaliation which he said would be followed by the US military targeting at least 52 Iranian military and cultural sites.

    Iranian-Saudi Tensions

    As far as the Tehran-Riyadh talks are concerned, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in mid-October that the Islamic republic has always been ready for holding direct negotiations with Saudi Arabia or interacting through intermediaries.

    Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia
    © AP Photo / Amr Nabil
    Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia

    Tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia as well as in the Gulf region as a whole heightened in the wake of several attacks on oil tankers in the area last summer. In mid-September, Saudi Aramco oil facilities were attacked by drones, an act that was claimed by the Yemeni Houthi rebel movement.

    Saudi Arabia and its ally the US asserted that the Houthis had no capacity to carry out such an attack and blamed it on Iran, which vehemently denied the accusations.

    Related:

    Oil Climbs, Gold Hits 7 Year Record Amid US-Iran Tensions Over Assassinated Quds Commander
    New Chief of Iran’s Quds Force Vows to Remove US From Middle East to Avenge Soleimani Hit
    House to Vote on Resolution to ‘Limit Trump's Military Actions Regarding Iran’, Nancy Pelosi Says
    Tags:
    drone strike, killing, talks, Qasem Soleimani, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), United States, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse