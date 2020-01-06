Thousands Mourn Iranian Commander Soleimani in Tehran - Video

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, Qassem Soleimani, was killed on 3 January in a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. Washington justified the assassination by claiming that Soleimani was plotting sabotage against US assets in the Middle East.

The assassination of the top Iranian general, alongside other senior members of the Iraqi militia, has stirred the Middle East and the world, sparking fears of full-scale war.

The body of the Quds Force commander was earlier transferred to Iran for burial after hundreds of thousands paid tribute to the assassinated Iranian general.

On Sunday, funeral ceremonies were held in Ahvaz and in Mahshad.

On Monday, tens of thousands took to the streets in Tehran to pay their respects to Soleimani. The entire IRGC brass, along with Iranian leadership, attended the ceremony.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.