Video: Baghdad's Fortified Green Zone, US Embassy Under Shelling

Heavy shelling late on Sunday targeted the Green Zone in central Baghdad, where government buildings and diplomatic facilities are situated. Various videos depicting the alleged moment of detonating katyusha-type projectiles at the premises of the US embassy in Baghdad have flooded social media.

The Iraqi military said earlier that at least 3 shells, identified as Soviet-made katyusha-type projectiles, hit the centre of Baghdad. Media reports alleged, citing sources, that several people were injured due to the shelling. Netizens have shared video depicting the alleged moment when the shells started exploding in the Green Zone.

​The clip, reportedly made with a cellphone, depicts a compound wall, possibly in Baghdad, and captures sounds of distant explosions.

فيديو متداول من داخل السفارة لجندي عراقي يودع صديقه خوفاً من انه سيستشهد بقصف المليشيات !#العراق_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/ACPDr8F1Ty — Mustafa Hamid 🇮🇶 (@mustafahamaidhe) January 5, 2020

​Another shaky clip alleges the moment the projectiles exploded in Baghdad's Green Zone. The dim video allegedly depicts military personnel standing near an armored vehicle in Bahgdad. A voice speaking in Arabic is heard in the background.

​A third video is the shortest but most vivid. An eyewitness allegedly in the vicinity of the area targeted by the shelling on Sunday is making a video recording but after the first explosions detonate, the video abruptly ends, as the eyewitness quickly abandons the suddenly dangerous area.