Rockets Hit Vicinity of US Embassy in Baghdad - Reports

The shelling comes hours after Iraq’s parliament has voiced its support to order the withdrawal of US-led coalition troops from the country and ending the foreign military presence in Iraq, including the country’s airspace and territorial waters.

According to various media reports, citing sources several people were injured late on Sunday when several rockets, reportedly identified as Soviet-made katyusha-type projectiles, hit the Baghdad’s so-called Green Zone - an area dense with governmental buildings - particularly, the adjacent territory of the US embassy.

Iraqi sources say that at least one family was injured in the attack.

The Kataib Hezbollah group, Iraqi Shia militias within the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), gave an ultimatum to locally stationed American forces to "get away" from Iraq by 5:00 pm local time (1400 GMT), threatening to launch attacks on the US military installations in the country.

On Saturday, the Iraqi capital already saw several rocket attacks, including in the residential area of Al-Jadriya and the Balad military base that houses US forces some 50 miles north of Baghdad.

The escalation comes after a US drone strike killed on Friday Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.

US President Donald Trump said the assassination of Soleimani was a preemptive, a defensive move to prevent war, although later claimed that Washington has identified 52 further Iranian targets at which US forces are ready to strike if Tehran decides to retaliate.

The international community has called for restraint and dialogue in the wake of rising international tensions.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW