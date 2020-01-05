Pompeo: US Will Respond With Lawful Strikes Against Those Orchestrating Attacks on US Targets

The US will respond with lawful strikes against decision-makers who have been orchestrating attacks on American targets, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview with ABC on Sunday.
Mr Pompeo also said that intelligence assessment on Qasem Soleimani was clear.
"The intelligence assessment made clear that no action - allowing Soleimani to continue his plotting and his planning, his terror campaign - created more risk than taking the action that we took last week," Pompeo said in an interview on ABC's "This Week."
MORE TO FOLLOW
