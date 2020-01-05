'Terrorist in a Suit': Iran's Information Minister Slams Trump in Wake of Soleimani's Death

Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed on Friday in a move that further exacerbated the already tense relations between Iran and the United States. Iran is currently holding ceremonies across the country to mourn the late general.

Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology Azari Jahromi has lashed out at US President Trump via Twitter calling him a "terrorist in a suit".

In his latest tweet, Jahromi likened the US President to Daesh*, Adolf Hitler and Genghis Khan who, according to the minister, all hate culture, adding that Trump will soon learn that nobody can defeat "the Great Iranian Nation & Culture".

Like ISIS, like Hitler, Like Genghis!



They all hate cultures. Trump is a "terrorist in a suit". He will learn history very soon that NOBODY can defeat "the Great Iranian Nation & Culture".#HardRevenge#QasemSoleimani https://t.co/N2iQ5AMX7M — MJ Azari Jahromi (@azarijahromi) January 5, 2020

Jahromi's tweet comes in response to Trump's menacing post in which he vowed to hit Iranian targets "very fast and very hard" if Iran attacks US nationals or assets.

Trump's statement was also met with indignation by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif who underlined that the US president's threats, if acted on, will represent another breach of international law.

Those masquerading as diplomats and those who shamelessly sat to identify Iranian cultural & civilian targets should not even bother to open a law dictionary.



Jus cogens refers to peremptory norms of international law, i.e. international red lines. That is, a big(ly) "no no". — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 5, 2020

​* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

