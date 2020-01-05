Body of General Soleimani Arrives in Ahvaz, Iran for Farewell Ceremony - Video

The body of Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani has arrived in the city of Ahvaz for a farewell ceremony.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Soleimani and al-Muhandis, along with 10 others, were killed in a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport.

US President Donald Trump said Washington took preemptive action against Soleimani to "stop a war". Iranian leaders, however, have vowed to take revenge for Soleimani’s assassination.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.