Notification on Iraqi Strike That Killed Soleimani 'Raises More Questions Than it Answers' - Pelosi

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi echoed the growing concerns and said in a statement that the recent formal notification by the White House of Friday's US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general "prompted serious and urgent questions".
President Trump’s classified War Powers Act notification raises more questions than it answers about the timing, manner and justification of the decision to engage in hostilities against Iran. https://t.co/T9Oi6bRMDP— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) 5 January 2020
Pelosi cited the formal notification sent on Saturday by the Trump administration under War Powers Act to the US Congress.
