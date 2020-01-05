US - Led Coalition Confirms Two Attacks on 4 January Near Iraqi Bases That Host American Forces

On Saturday, the Iraqi capital witnessed several rocket attacks, including in the residential area of Al-Jadriya and the Balad military base that houses US forces some 50 miles north of Baghdad.

According to a statement issued by the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) on 4 January attacks near Iraqi bases that host coalition troops, "the International Zone took indirect fire that landed outside of Coalition facilities and potentially harmed Iraqi civilians".

The coalition statement notes that previous attacks that took place in November and December "killed and wounded Iraqi and Coalition personnel".

Besides that, the release said that reports on attack against the Ninewah Operation Centre in Mosul were false, calling on people to "request confirmation through government officials, instead of spreading rumors".

Confirmation from @OIRSpox of two attacks near bases in #Iraq which host coalition forces. pic.twitter.com/f1OLlg1AZB — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 4, 2020

​Earlier in the day, the Al-Arabiya TV channel reported that mortar fire hit the surroundings of the Iraqi regional security staff facility in the northern province of Ninawa (Nineveh).

DETAILS TO FOLLOW