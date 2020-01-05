Trump Says Soleimani Killing Was 'Warning', Threatens to Hit 52 Iranian Sites

Top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani was killed on Friday in Baghdad by a US airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump. Iran vowed harsh revenge over the killing, while the Trump administration claimed earlier it was committed to de-escalation.

Trump responded in a series of tweets on Saturday to threats from the Iranian leadership of a "revenge" for killed Soleimani. The US president lashed out at Tehran, warning of a possible strike on "52 Iranian sites".

Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 January 2020

....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 January 2020

​Trump referred to the dramatic events that shocked the global community in 1979. 52 American diplomatic staffers were taken and kept as hostages in Iran for 444 days. At the time, the United States and Iran broke off diplomatic ties. The United States has since initiated the introduction of international UN Security Council sanctions against Iran.

Iran, meanwhile, was outraged by the assassination of its top general and vowed harsh response. US officials claimed that the move prevented an alleged imminent attack against Washington.

Tensions sparked with a menacing escalation in the area after killing of Soleimani. Over the last day, Iraq was hit by serial airstrikes that reportedly were carried out by the Pentagon, which continued its attempts to surgically eliminate senior members of Iranian-backed militia forces in Iraq. Local media claimed, citing sources, that Iraq's militia also attacked earlier in the day several military installations belonging to Iraqi security forces which are stationed along with US troops in the region.

Trump claimed during a news conference after Soleimani was killed that his decision to liquidate the senior Iranian military official in neighboring Iraq was aimed to prevent war rather than start one.

Trump also warned the United States has military targets fully identified and he is prepared to take whatever action is necessary if Iran threatens any American citizens.

Iran’s National Security Council said in a statement it will respond to Soleimani's death "at the right time and in the right place".