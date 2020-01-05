Zarif Calls Pompeo ‘Arrogant Clown’ After Claims of Iraqis' Joy Over Soleimani’s Death

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, an "arrogant clown" as the US state secretary claimed that Iraqi nationals were dancing after the killing of Iran’s top military commander Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike in Baghdad.

The high-profile assassination, authorized by US President Donald Trump, took place early on Friday. On the same day, Pompeo posted a video on Twitter, showing people running along a street and carrying the flag of Iraq. Pompeo then wrote that Iraqis were "dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more."

"24 hrs ago, an arrogant clown— masquerading as a diplomat— claimed people were dancing in the cities of Iraq. Today, hundreds of thousands of our proud Iraqi brothers and sisters offered him their response across their soil. End of US malign presence in West Asia has begun," Zarif wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.

24 hrs ago, an arrogant clown— masquerading as a diplomat— claimed people were dancing in the cities of Iraq.



Today, hundreds of thousands of our proud Iraqi brothers and sisters offered him their response across their soil.



End of US malign presence in West Asia has begun. pic.twitter.com/eTDRyLN11c — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Al-Jazeera reported that on Saturday, thousands of Iraqis gathered in Baghdad to commemorate Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, a senior member of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who was killed by the US strike, too.

Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more. pic.twitter.com/huFcae3ap4 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

Moreover, the Iraqi authorities declared three days of national mourning over the death of Soleimani, Muhandis and other people killed by the US attack.

Iranian media outlets reported that Soleimani’s body will be transferred to Iran to be buried there the next week.