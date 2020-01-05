Footage Allegedly Shows Aftermath of Reported Iraqi-Syrian Border Airstrike

Earlier, media reported an airstrike on the Iraqi-Syrian border, including inside Syrian territories. The airstrikes were reported to have targeted installations of the Kataib Hezbollah militia in teh Al-Qaim region on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

A video tweeted by local Syrian news website Deir Ezzor 24, shows fire and smoke purportedly near the border between the Syrian city of Albu Kamal and Iraq.

Deir Ezzor 24 reported that flames were seen at the Iraqi-Syrian border, following reports about an unconfirmed airstrike in the area.

Tweet text: “Flames of fire are seen in the border area between Al-Bukamal and Iraq that are believed to be aerial bombardments in that area”.

Earlier in the day, three rocket strikes took place in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad. At least five people were reported to have been injured during the attacks, as the Pentagon has reportedly continued targeting Iraqi military installations.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated severely following killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, by US drone strike in Iraq, near Baghdad International Airport.