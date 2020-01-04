Airstrike Hits Iraqi-Syrian Border - Reports

An airstrike on the Iraqi-Syrian border and inside Syrian territory was reported by Al-Mayadeen, citing sources that claimed that forces deployed at the border made the security alert.
مصادر أمنية للميادين: القوات المنتشرة عند الشريط الحدودي العراقي السوري تتخذ وضع الاستنفار الأمني— الميادين عاجل (@AlMayadeenLive) January 4, 2020
Local media claim, citing sources that the new airstrikes were targeting installations of Iraq's militia Kataeb Hezbollah in Al-Qaim region on the Iraqi-Syrian border.
#BREAKING— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) 4 January 2020
-Airstrikes reported targeting sites of #Iran-backed militia in near Albu Kamal, western Syria
-Airstrike targeting site of #Iran-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah militia, hosting warehouses of Iranian-made short & medium-range missiles in Al-Qaim region of Iraqi-Syrian border pic.twitter.com/Rge8O75DA4
