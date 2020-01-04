Areas Near Iraqi Regional Security Staff HQ in Ninawa Province Hit by Mortar Fire - Report

The report comes hours after two rocket attacks took place in Iraq, one targeting Baghdad's green zone, - a heavily fortified quarter that hosts government facilities and foreign embassies - and another hitting the Balad military base to the north of the Iraqi capital.

The Al-Arabiya TV channel reported on Saturday that mortar fire hit the surroundings of the Iraqi regional security staff facility in the northern province of Ninawa (Nineveh).

According to various media reports, the commander of the Nineveh operations denied that any attack occurred. Netizens have shared an unconfirmed statement by the commander.

https://t.co/xchkmFdsjA Major General Numan Zubaie just denied the news, he's the Commander of Nineveh/Ninawa Operations. — TØM CΛT (@TomtheBasedCat) 4 January 2020

#BREAKING: 6 mortars fired on Nineveh Operations Command HQ located at presidential palace in Mosul city.

US troops are stationed there.#Iraq pic.twitter.com/klcAbLgmTX — Baxtiyar Goran (@BaxtiyarGoran) January 4, 2020

​Earlier in the day, Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah militia warned Iraqi security forces to stay away from American military installations in Iraq. Several projectiles on Saturday hit Baghdad residential areas in Al-Jadriya and the Balad military base to the north of the capital. Al-Arabiya reported that five people were injured as a result of mortar shelling in the Al-Jadriya region.