Kataib Hezbollah Warns Iraqi Security Forces to Stay Away From US Bases Starting Sunday Evening

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah militia has warned Iraqi security forces to stay away from US bases in the country starting Sunday, al-Mayadeen TV has reported.
"Security forces must stay clear of American bases by a distance not less and a thousand metres starting Sunday evening," al-Mayadeen quoted the militia as saying.
Earlier on Saturday, Reuters reported citing security sources that the Balad Air Base to the north of Baghdad was hit by two Katyusha rockets. Previously, the agency said, citing police, that a similar rocket had landed inside the Green Zone's Celebrations Square near the US Embassy in Baghdad.
MORE TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)