Libyan Parliament Votes to Cancel Agreement on GNA's Military Cooperation With Turkey - Reports

Earlier, the Turkish parliament voted to send military reinforcements to the UN-backed Government of National Accord, which is controlling the capital of Tripoli that is besieged by the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

The internationally-recognised parliament of Libya voted on Saturday to cancel the agreement on military cooperation between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey, according to Al Arabiya broadcaster.

The Libyan parliament also called for the transfer of the dossier on the head of the Government of National Accord, Fayez Sarraj, and all those involved in the conclusion of the agreement with Turkey to the nation's attorney general for further investigation of their activities.

Legislators in the nation's House of Representatives are holding an emergency meeting on military cooperation issues facing Tripoli and Ankara on Saturday.

Recently the Turkish parliament approved President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's initiative to deploy the country's armed forces in Libya following an official request by the GNA which is currently trying to fend off an offensive by the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar.

On 12 December, Haftar announced the beginning of a decisive battle in his campaign to capture Tripoli, which has been underway since last April and has resulted in vicious fighting in the city's outskirts.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW