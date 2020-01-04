Iranian Commander Warns 35 US Positions in Mideast, Tel Aviv are Within Tehran's Reach – Report

The report comes in the aftermath of the murder of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian military commander who was killed in Baghdad on Friday in an airstrike authorised by US President Donald Trump.

Thirty five vital American targets in the Middle East, as well as Tel Aviv, are "within Iran's reach", Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander, Gholamali Abuhamzeh, said as cited by Tasnim news agency.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there ... vital American targets in the region have been identified by Iran since a long time ago ... some 35 US targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach", he said.

The commander added that Tehran reserves the right to retaliate against the US for the assassination of the Quds Force chief.

Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen quoted the leader of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc in Lebanon, Mohamed Raad, as saying that the response of the Iran-supported resistance axis to the general's murder would be decisive.

Raad added that Soleimani's murder was a US "error" that they will come to realise "in the coming days".

US Strategy on Iran

Earlier this day, Al Arabiya broadcaster quoted the US State Department as saying that the US strategy on Iran following the assassination of the Quds Force commander Soleimani will remain unaltered.

The State Department underlined that Washington will continue its harsh sanctions policy towards Iran and has already undertaken necessary measures to protect its assets in the Middle East, the broadcaster added.

Soleimani's Assassination

Tensions between the United States and Iran have spiked in the wake of an aerial strike in Baghdad carried out by US forces as a result of which top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani as well as 11 others, including the deputy commander of Iraqi Shia militia Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed.

The US described its action as a preemptive move to avoid a military conflict and protect its personnel in the region.

Following Soleimani's assassination, Iranian authorities threatened retaliation to avenge the general's death.

The military official served as the head of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force. He was succeeded by Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani who previously held the post of Deputy Head of the unit.