New Footage Allegedly Shows Moment US Airstrike Hit Iranian Commander Soleimani's Vehicle

Media reports suggested that the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force arrived at Baghdad International Airport early on 3 January from either Syria or Lebanon, but his car was struck by two missiles launched, according to conflicting accounts, from either a drone or an attack chopper.

Iraq’s Al-Ahad TV channel has published CCTV footage from a camera allegedly installed near Baghdad International Airport and which shows the moment that the US missiles struck the car carrying the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, on 3 January.

لحظة العدوان الامريكي الغاشم و اغتيال القائدين الشهيدين قاسم سليماني و ابو مهدي المهندس pic.twitter.com/vbBmAonbV5 — قناة العهد (@AhadTv) January 3, 2020

The car itself is not visible in the video, as it was apparently located beyond the wall, visible in some photos from the scene. But it shows the massive blast that engulfed the vehicle, killing not only Soleimani, but also two prominent members of the Popular Mobilisation Forces travelling with him – Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Mohammed Ridha Jabri.

The strike was condemned by both Iran and Iraq. The leaders of the Islamic Republic have vowed to retaliate for the strike, which they slammed as a "crime" and an act of "international terrorism" by Washington.