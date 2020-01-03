Video Depicting Alleged Assassination Site of Iran's Soleimani Emerges Online

A video allegedly depicting the assassination site of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani has been published on Twitter.
The footage shows the burned-out remains of a car after a US airstrike that killed the elite Quds Force commander and several officers from the Iraqi Shia Popular Mobilisation Forces near the Baghdad International Airport.
הרכב ההרוס אחרי חיסול סולימאני בבגדאד pic.twitter.com/UcgN7DqiMx— roi kais • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) January 3, 2020
Tehran has addressed the US operation, warning that resistance against Washington in the region will only increase after the killing of Soleimani.
