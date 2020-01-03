Israel is on High Alert After US Eliminated IRGC Commander Soleimani - Reports

Commander of the elite Quds forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qasem Soleimani was killed in US airstrikes on Friday morning. The operation was carried out after Washington accused Tehran of orchestrating a violent attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Israel has been put on high alert due to possible threats from Iran, and Mount Hermon has been closed to visitors. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the decision on their official Twitter account.

"Considering the situation, it was decided that the Hermon site would not be open to visitors today. There are no additional guidelines for Golan residents, and the routine continues", ​the tweet says.

לאור הערכת המצב הוחלט כי אתר החרמון לא ייפתח היום למבקרים. אין הנחיות נוספות לתושבי הגולן והאזור והשגרה נמשכת — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 3, 2020

In the meantime, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has stated that the death of the Quds commander will only double the motivation for resistance against the United States and Israel.

Soleimani was killed along with several senior members of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) after Tuesday's storming of the US Embassy in Baghdad by pro-Iranian Shia protesters.