Video: Rockets Strike Near Iraq's Baghdad Airport, US Military Choppers Spotted in Airspace

Three or four rockets landed on the edge of Baghdad International Airport in the Iraqi capital early Friday morning, causing explosions, according to local reporters. A source has told Sputnik that multiple people were killed by the attack and that 12 Iraqi servicemen were injured.

The rocket attack comes just days after thousands of Iraqi protesters attempted to storm and set alight the US Embassy in Baghdad, prompting Washington to send 100 US Marines and several Apache attack helicopters to the Iraqi capital from neighboring Kuwait.

Local observers reported that US helicopters were once again in the air following news of the rocket attacks at the airport, which has since been temporarily closed.

#Baghdad airport cancels all flights due to unknown rocket attack that targeted departure terminal. — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) January 2, 2020

​Video from the airport shows several locations on fire after the attack. Al Jazeera reported that the rockets landed near the joint US-Iraqi anti-terrorism center and that one rocket hit the air cargo zone near the civilian runway.

Breaking: prelim from military sources mentions two SUVs were hit in the vicinity of Baghdad International airport during the attack tonight( still trying to confirm if it was a direct hit by a drone or a typical militia rocket attack) pic.twitter.com/CwW2BZoqxF — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) January 2, 2020

https://t.co/SeSYqwrXP8 It was a total of 4 rockets.



-1 fell near a building housing Coalition forces

-1 fell on the tarmac from the military airport

-1 fell on the ICTS building

-the final one hit the outside road which resulted in the destruction of the 2 vehicles and injuries — TØM CΛT (@TomtheBasedCat) January 2, 2020

Citing a security unit, Reuters reported that the rockets were fired from a Katyusha mobile rocket launcher, which date to the Second World War.

Baghdad International Airport was once home to a cluster of US military facilities, including an airfield, collectively called "Victory Base" during the US counterinsurgency war, and it retains the New Al-Muthana air base enclave on the airport's western side, near where the attack occurred.

A previous rocket attack on the counter-terrorism center on December 9, 2019, wounded six Iraqi members of the elite counter-terror unit.