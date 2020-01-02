Register
15:56 GMT +302 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Haydarpasa port and southern entrance of the Bosphorus strait are pictured through the window of a passenger aircraft over Istanbul

    Erdogan's 'Dream' Canal Project Gets Ecological Green Light as Opposition Vows to Oppose It

    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107792/17/1077921771.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001021077921811-erdogans-dream-canal-project-gets-ecological-green-light-as-opposition-vows-to-oppose-it/

    The megaproject, heavily promoted by the Turkish president, was first announced back in 2011 with its construction commencing in 2013. Its implementation, however, came into question after opposition member Ekrem Imamoglu became the mayor of Istanbul.

    At the end of 2019, the "dream" project of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the 45-kilometre Istanbul Canal that will cross Istanbul and serve as a double for the Bosphorus strait, finally received approval from the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) eliminating one of the last obstacles in the new canal's path to being implemented.

    Turkey expects to resolve several issues pertaining to the Bosphorus strait. Turkish authorities have argued that the strait is overloaded with ships often waiting in a queue to cross the only maritime waterway connecting the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara and the Mediterranean. In addition, President Erdogan noted that the project will bring profits to Ankara, which is currently forced to charge only minimum fees for vessels passing through the Bosphorus due to its being regulated under the Montreux Convention of 1936.

    Bosphorus
    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Bertil Videt / Bosphorus
    Bosphorus

    Despite the EIA's positive assessment of the project its opponents continue to fight it, claiming that the endeavour remains too costly for both the country and for the environment. They argue that the $10 billion price tag for such a canal is "not realistic".

    Opponents of the Istanbul Canal received renewed hope in June 2019, when Ekrem Imamoglu from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) came to power as mayor of Istanbul and vowed to oppose the project in any way he can. Imamoglu slammed Erdogan's "dream" canal as a "betrayal of Istanbul" and a "murder project" ditching the cooperation protocol between the city and the country's government on the waterway's construction.

    Erdogan, however, dismissed Imamoglu's criticism and stated that Ankara doesn't need the city's approval for a project conceived on a national level.

    "Whether they like it or not, Istanbul Canal is being built. We will not allow people without a vision, who have no goals, no love and hope for our country, to dissuade us from doing so", the Turkish president said.

    Related:

    Cargo Ship Collides With Shore in Istanbul, Bosphorus Closed - Reports
    Ukraine to Ask Turkey to Close Bosphorus to Russian Ships Amid Kerch Strait Rift
    WATCH 18th Century Mansion Demolished After Tanker Crash in Bosphorus Strait
    Istanbul Security Service Denies Daesh May Attack Russian Ships in Bosphorus
    WATCH USS Fort McHenry Claiming to 'Advance Black Sea Security' Cross Bosphorus
    Videos of Cargo Ship Crashing Into Shore in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait Emerge Online
    Tags:
    Istanbul, Bosporus Strait, canal, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse