Tank is No Place for a Lady? Former Army Chief Speaks Out on Gender Bias in Israeli Armoured Corps

In September 2019, two women filed a suit with the Israeli Supreme Court saying that the Israeli Defence Forces had violated their rights after the army refused their requests to serve in a tank crew in the Armoured Corps.

An pilot Israeli military programme to allow female crews into tanks has come under strain as "outside interference" tried to prevent women from serving in armoured vehicles, Gadi Eisenkot, former Israeli military chief of staff told Haaretz.

According to Eisenkot, the programme has been a success despite the attempts to disrupt it. The military official did not specify who was behind the push to bar servicewomen from participating in the programme.

“There was a desire on the part of various officials to hurt me, or the army, to thwart the integration of women combat soldiers in tank crews", Haaretz quoted Eisenkot as saying.

The official said that the programme was completed in the last two months before his tenure came to an end.

Gadi Eisenkot served as the 21st Chief of General Staff of the Israeli Defence Forces from 2015 to 2019.