Israeli FM Accuses Iran of Attacking US Embassy in Baghdad, Says Tehran Made ‘Grave Mistake’

On Tuesday, hundreds of people surrounded the embassy of the United States in Baghdad, following a deadly airstrike conducted by the US that targeted 5 locations of the Kata’ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria, killing 25 fighters of the paramilitary group and critically injuring over 50 others.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday denounced what he described as an “attack” on the US embassy in Baghdad by Iraqi protesters, and accused Tehran of supporting the protests.

Katz tweeted that his country supports the United States and urged the international community to stand against “the crimes of the murderous regime in Tehran”.

ישראל תומכת בארצות הברית ומגנה בתוקף את ההתקפות על שגרירות ארצות הברית בעיראק על ידי שליחיו של משטר האייתולות באיראן.

איראן ביצעה טעות חמורה בניסיון הפגיעה בדיפלומטים האמריקאים בעיראק.

אנחנו קוראים לקהילה הבינ"ל לעמוד בצורה נחרצת כנגד הפשעים של המשטר הרצחני בטהרן. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) January 1, 2020

Tweet: “Israel supports the United States and strongly defends the attacks on the United States Embassy in Iraq by the envoys of the Ayatollah regime in Iran. Iran has made a grave mistake in attempting to strike US diplomats in Iraq. We call on the international community to stand firmly against the crimes of the murderous regime in Tehran.”

On 31 December, people who are claimed to have been Iraqi protesters surrounded the US embassy in Baghdad in a purported response to US airstrikes against Kata’ib Hezbollah bases in Iraq and Syria, which killed 25 people. The supposed protesters vandalized parts of the embassy building, but no American staff or protester was reported to have been injured.

US officials were quick to claim that Iran orchestrated the action, while the Trump administration said that the US embassy in Iraq was safe despite being attacked, while warning that Tehran would be held fully responsible for damage caused to any US facilities.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed the "empty" accusations of the Trump administration concerning allegations that Iran orchestrated the attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad.