US Embassy in Baghdad Besieged as Iraqis Set Building on Fire - Videos

Numerous protesters who gathered in the fortified Green Zone of the Iraqi capital stormed the US Embassy in the country.
According to journalist Babak Taghvaee, who posted videos of the besieged facility set on fire, thousands of people were holding a rally outside the embassy, and Iraqi special forces were ready to open fire on them if the crowd attempted to break into the diplomatic facility again.
In the meantime, US special forces are also preparing to protect the embassy.
#BREAKING: Thousands of Iraqis mostly #IRGC backed #PMU members are now protesting in front of #US Embassy in #GreenZone,#Baghdad. They have set its wall & entrance on fire & are trying to enter its building. If they enter the building, #Iraq Special Forces will open fire at them pic.twitter.com/4jrMBAxN2K— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) December 31, 2019
