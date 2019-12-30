Iraq's Top Shia Cleric Blasts US Airstrikes, Says Washington Must Respect Country's Sovereignty

The spiritual leader joined other Iraqi leaders, including President Bahram Silah and caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, in criticising Sunday's US airstrikes, which targeted five Iraqi and Syrian facilities hosting the Baghdad-allied Kata'ib Hezbollah Shia militia group.

Ali al-Sistani, a senior Iraqi spiritual leader and Iraq's top Shia Muslim cleric, has slammed the US's airstrikes on the Kata'ib Hezbollah militia, demanding that US leaders respect Iraq's sovereignty.

In a statement which appeared Monday on the cleric's official website, al-Sistani condemned the "sinful attack" on the militia, calling it interference in Iraq's internal affairs, and saying only Iraqi authorities have the right to deal with any "illegal practices carried out by some sides."

The faith leader also urged the Iraqi government not to allow the country to become the spot of a proxy conflict between regional and international powers.

"The Iraqi authorities alone are entitled to deal with these practices and take the necessary measures to prevent them. They are called upon to do so and to ensure Iraq does not become a field for settling regional and international scores and that others do not interfere in its internal affairs," the statement said.

Al-Sistani, a powerful Shia leader, has acted as a mediator between the government and civil society in the recent anti-government protests facing Iraq, and has warned that such unrest could be exploited by both "internal and external" forces which seek to damage the country.

US Strikes

US F-15E warplanes struck five Kata'ib Hezbollah militia facilities in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, killing at least 25 militia members and injuring 51 others. US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper called the "defensive strikes" "successful." The US has called the attacks a response to Friday's rocket attack on a US military base in Kirkuk.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW