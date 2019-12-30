Pakistani Taliban's Key Leader Killed in Afghanistan - Report

Qari Saifullah Mehsud, key commander of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - the mother organisation of the Pakistani Taliban*, was killed by unknown gunmen.

Pakistani Taliban's key leader Qari Saifullah Mehsud has been shot dead outside the Guloon camp in Khost province, eastern Afghanistan, Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday, saying that the terrorist group has confirmed the news.

Those who killed him remain unknown, the outlet added.

Qari Saifullah Mehsud was reportedly involved in the Karachi Bus attack that killed nearly 45 people back in 2015, and was also involved in many other terror attacks the TTP has claimed responsibility for.

Senior #TTP Commander Qari Saifullah #Mehsud who was involved in many Terror activities in #Pakistan has been killed by " Na Maloom afrad" in #Khost Province of #Afghanistan.

BTW "Ya Jo na Maloom hain ya Hamain maloom hain"

The Pakistani branch of the Taliban was founded in 2007 by Baitullah Mehsud, who belonged to the powerful Mehsud tribe of the South Waziristan tribal region. The title of TTP "emir" was later given to his successors Hakimullah Mehsud and Mullah Fazlullah. All of them were killed.

The TTP includes several militant groups that are based along the Afghan-Pakistani border. The outskirts of the two countries are known to be a hotbed for various terrorist groups whose objective, among other things, is to fight the government.

*Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states