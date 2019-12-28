Register
23:18 GMT +328 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Syrian army conducts mine clearance outside the town of Khan Sheikhoun after its liberation, Idlib province, Syria

    Syrian Forces Repel Terrorist Attacks In Idlib, Up to 30 Militants Killed, Russian Military Says

    © Sputnik / Mohamad Maruf
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1300
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107682/11/1076821103.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201912281077890158-russian-military-says-syrian-forces-repelled-terrorist-attacks-in-idlib-up-to-30-militants-killed/

    According to the Russian Reconciliation Center, terrorists attacked Syrian Forces' positions twice in Idlib, with each time involving up to 50 militants. The province remains a major stronghold of militants from various factions.

    Syrian Forces have repelled terrorist attacks in the province of Idlib, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation reported on Saturday.

    According to the Russian military, up to 30 terrorists have been killed or wounded. There are no casualties among the Syrian military.

    "Militants from the terrorist group Tahrir al-Sham [ormerly known as the Al-Nusra Front*] with the support of the Syrian National Army launched two attacks on the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces near the Jarjanaz town in the Idlib province. In each of the attacks, up to 50 militants were involved, they were supported by 5-6 pickups trucks with heavy weapons", Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said.

    The Syrian Army has been clearing Idlib of terrorist formations since mid-December, including Daesh* and Tahrir al-Sham. Earlier in the week, the Syrian troops entered the town of Jarjanaz, which is located 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) east of Maarrat al-Numan, a major stronghold of militants in the southern part of Idlib.

    Back in 2018, Russia and Turkey agreed to establish a demilitarised zone in Idlib along the contact line between the armed opposition and government forces. The withdrawal of heavy weaponry operated by militants was also part of the agreement.

    Idlib still remains a major terrorist stronghold, being home to an estimated 10,000 militants from various factions.

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organisations. According to Syrian President Bashar Assad, liberating Idlib is essential to putting an end to the nation's armed conflict.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), *Al-Nusra Front (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia

    Tags:
    demilitarized zone, Daesh, militants, Russia, military, Bashar al-Assad, terrorist, Idlib, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists in Christmas costumes on a beach in Sydney
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 December
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse