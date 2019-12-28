Syrian Forces Repel Terrorist Attacks In Idlib, Up to 30 Militants Killed, Russian Military Says

According to the Russian Reconciliation Center, terrorists attacked Syrian Forces' positions twice in Idlib, with each time involving up to 50 militants. The province remains a major stronghold of militants from various factions.

Syrian Forces have repelled terrorist attacks in the province of Idlib, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation reported on Saturday.

According to the Russian military, up to 30 terrorists have been killed or wounded. There are no casualties among the Syrian military.

"Militants from the terrorist group Tahrir al-Sham [ormerly known as the Al-Nusra Front*] with the support of the Syrian National Army launched two attacks on the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces near the Jarjanaz town in the Idlib province. In each of the attacks, up to 50 militants were involved, they were supported by 5-6 pickups trucks with heavy weapons", Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said.

The Syrian Army has been clearing Idlib of terrorist formations since mid-December, including Daesh* and Tahrir al-Sham. Earlier in the week, the Syrian troops entered the town of Jarjanaz, which is located 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) east of Maarrat al-Numan, a major stronghold of militants in the southern part of Idlib.

Back in 2018, Russia and Turkey agreed to establish a demilitarised zone in Idlib along the contact line between the armed opposition and government forces. The withdrawal of heavy weaponry operated by militants was also part of the agreement.

Idlib still remains a major terrorist stronghold, being home to an estimated 10,000 militants from various factions.

Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organisations. According to Syrian President Bashar Assad, liberating Idlib is essential to putting an end to the nation's armed conflict.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), *Al-Nusra Front (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia