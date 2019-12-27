Yemen's Houthis Target Saudi Border Guard Base with Ballistic Missile

For several years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Yemeni Houthi fighters have fired a ballistic missile at a Saudi border guard base located in the southern city of Najran, a spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces affiliated with the group, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the group targeted the 19th Brigade National Guard headquarters in Bir Askar, Najran with a Badr-1 missile.

Saree added that dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and injured in the attack which came as "the legitimate and natural response to the crimes of the Saudi regime".

There has been no official confirmation from Riyadh regarding the incident or the number of casualties.

Conflict in Yemen

Yemen has been embroiled in a bloody conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Shiite Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, for several years.

The intense fighting between the two sides resulted in one of the world's most acute humanitarian crises, reportedly causing the deaths of up to 91,000 people, including tens of thousands of civilians.