A cargo ship collided with the shore in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on Friday, according to CNN Turk, prompting authorities to close the waterway running through Turkey's largest city.

The cargo ship Songa Iridium, sailing from Odessa to Istanbul under the flag of Liberia, crashed into the shore on Friday. The incident has resulted in no casualties, but some local media reports indicate that the vessel crashed into buildings.

A bunch of videos have been uploaded online showing the aftermath of the incident.

The video shows the 191-meter-long cargo ship crashing into the shore.

Another video shows the moment the Songa Iridium crashed near the bridge over Bosphorus.