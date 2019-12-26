Thousands of people poured into the streets on 23 December as the country's political forces missed the midnight deadline to nominate a new prime minister to replace Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned in late October, amid ongoing protests against corruption and the country's political system, introduced after the US-led invasion in 2003.

Iraqi President Barham Salih has submitted a request to resign to parliament, Al-Mayadeen news outlet reported.

The president refused to designate the Iran-backed bloc's nominee for prime minister, saying that he is willing to resign rather than appoint a prime minister that was rejected by protesters, reports say.

Salih said in a statement that because the constitution does not give him the right to reject nominees for the premiership, he is ready to submit his resignation to parliament.

Last week, a source said that the Iraqi parliament delayed the vote on a draft electoral law until 23 December, due to tensions between lawmakers over several articles. Later, MPs were also set to nominate a new prime minister to replace Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned in late October amid ongoing protests. Protesters' primary demand was that an independent politician be chosen as prime minister, and not a member of a major political party.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October and developed in waves of escalation . People demanded the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. In November, 66 Iraqi officers were tried for excessive use of force against protesters. As of now, according to the Iraqi Health Ministry, 400 people have been killed in the protests so far, and over 15,000 have been injured.

On 31 October, the Iraqi president said the authorities would prepare a new election law that would replace the current one, and deliver fairer elections in the interests of the people. He also stated that he would approve an early parliamentary election in response to the anti-government protests.