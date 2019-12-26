Former Israeli Interior Minister Seeks to Challenge Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud Chairmanship

Over a hundred thousand Likud members are casting their ballots to determine the leader of the party in a primary vote that began in Israel at 9:00 local time. The results of the vote are expected to be announced on Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing an internal challenge within his own Likud party, as his seat as the party's chair, which he occupied for over a decade, will be contested in a primary vote held on Thursday.

Former Israeli Interior Minister Gideon Sa'ar, in particular, is determined to unsaddle Netanyahu, expressing confidence that he, unlike the current Prime Minister, will succeed in forming a new government in March.

Sa'ar's campaign manager, Yoav Kisch, told Israeli Army Radio, that the ex-interior minister's candidacy could bring about change that will be beneficial for the Likud Party.

Netanyahu has previously questioned Sa'ar's leadership qualities, depicting him as an unseasoned politician.

The prime minister himself, however, is currently embroiled in a controversy that has cast a shadow on his reputation as he is facing corruption indictments against him and his wife Sara. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing, calling it "an attempted coup" against an acting prime minister.

Netanyahu's premiership and Likud leadership were also dampened by two unsuccessful votes this year, after which the government was unable to form a majority coalition, prompting the Israeli Parliament to dissolve. The next election is set for 2 March 2020.