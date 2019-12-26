Israeli Defence Forces Say Struck Hamas Targets in Response to Rocket Fired From Gaza

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military intercepted a missile launched from the Gaza Strip in southern Israel as Jews celebrate Hanukkah from 22 to 30 December.

Israeli Defence Forces have targeted several positions of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip in response to the recent missile launched from across the border, the IDF tweeted on Thursday.

In response to the rocket fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians earlier tonight, the Israeli Air Force just struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 26, 2019

The IDF added that combat jets and helicopters struck several targets belonging to Hamas, "including military compounds".

מטוסי קרב ומסוקי קרב של צה"ל תקפו מספר יעדי טרור של ארגון הטרור חמאס ברצועת עזה, בהם מתחמים צבאיים של הארגון.



התקיפה בוצעה בתגובה לירי הרקטה מרצועת עזה לעבר שטח ישראל הלילה.



ארגון הטרור חמאס אחראי על הנעשה ברצועת עזה וממנה והוא יישא בהשלכות לפעולות כנגד אזרחי ישראל pic.twitter.com/8DnN065fp9 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 26, 2019

Following the retaliatory strikes, IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Aviv Kohavi made an official statement.

"In the next war, we will forcefully strike within urban areas. It is the enemy who chose to position itself there", Kohavi said. "Anything that supports terror, anyone that enables terror to exist, to act and to attack us - electricity, fuel and infrastructure - we will strike".

IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Aviv Kohavi addressing the threats Israel is facing and how the IDF plans to face them. pic.twitter.com/AFtEk1lrFU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 26, 2019

A rocket was launched from Gaza on Wednesday evening and was intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defence system. Sirens sounded in the communities near Gaza and in the city of Ashkelon.

Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu, who was holding an election campaign event in Ashkelon at the time, reportedly had to rush into a bomb shelter after the rocket alerts. He later said that whoever fired rockets now should "pack his belongings".

ההוא שירה בפעם הקודמת לא איתנו. מי שירה עכשיו – שיארוז את החפצים. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 25, 2019

Another projectile launched from across the border a week ago was also intercepted mid-air by the IDF.

Tel Aviv holds the Hamas movement responsible for many attacks coming from the Gaza Strip.