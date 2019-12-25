Two Wanted Terror Suspects Killed in Shootout With Police in Saudi Arabia's East - Reports

DOHA (Sputnik) - The police killed two wanted terrorist suspects in a shootout in the eastern Saudi city of Dammam on Wednesday, the kingdom’s Al Ekhbariya television channel reported.

The incident took place in Al-Anoud neighborhood.

An eyewitness told the TV channel that two unidentified persons had first opened fire on passersby. After police arrived, the shooters took cover in a residential building, where they were gunned down by law enforcement officers within about 30 minutes.

اشتباكات مع إرهابيين مطلوبين في حي العنود بـ #الدمام #الإخبارية_عاجل — الإخبارية عاجل (@EKH_brk) December 25, 2019

فيديو متداول عن اشتباك أمني مع مطلوبين إرهابيين في #الدمام ومقتل 2 منهم #الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/vey0dJqrWi — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) December 25, 2019

Amid the shootout, security forces managed to evacuate people from the area.

Another witness, a local resident, said that the police had already cordoned off the area a few days ago while searching for the same two suspected terrorists.

Photos shared on Twitter show the car damaged in the clash between the police and the suspects.