Erdogan Claims Turkey Still Ready to Send Troops to Libya Amid Surprise Visit to Tunisia

On 21 December, the Turkish parliament ratified an agreement on military cooperation signed with Libya's Tripoli-based government. Erdogan has mentioned the possibility of sending Turkish troops to Libya if Tripoli makes a request.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that Ankara is still ready to consider the possibility of sending troops to Libya if such a request is made by the GNA. The president arrived earlier in the day for a surprise visit to Tunisia for talks with his Tunisian counterpart.

"We have never been present in any other country without an invitation", he said during a press conference.

Erdogan further elaborated that "at least 2,000 troops of the private paramilitary company Wagner" are now in Libya.

Last week, the Turkish parliament ratified a memorandum on military cooperation signed with the GNA in November. Earlier that week, the agreement was ratified by the GNA, meaning that it now has the opportunity to seek military aid from Ankara.

According to media reports, Turkey has already sent soldiers, military advisers, and equipment to Tripoli.

​Libya has been going through a severe political crisis since a coup in 2011 toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi. Two rival administrations have since practically turned the oil-rich country into a duopoly, with the Libyan National Army (LNA) controlling the east and the Government of National Accord (GNA) controlling the west. The country's south, however, has recently begun attracting runaway terrorists from Syria and Iraq.

The situation has escalated over the past several weeks as the LNA’s commander announced an offensive on the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The city had already been a battleground for a similar attack in April, in which hundreds of people were killed and thousands more injured.

