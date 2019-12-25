Military Aircraft Crashes Near Sabalan Volcano in Northwestern Iran - Video

According to a local official, details of the crash are being investigated. There have been no immediate reports of casualties in the incident.

An Iranian warplane has crashed into the Sabalan mountain range in Iran's Ardabil Province, a local official confirmed to IRNA. The aircraft is believed to have crashed on the summit of Sabalan mountain.

Medics and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area of the crash to search for survivors and debris.

A military plane (some say a jet fighter) has crashed at Sabalan mountain northwest of Iran.

Army choppers and rescue forces have been deployed in the region. Further details to follow pic.twitter.com/8ainnAI3fg — Reza Khaasteh (@Khaaasteh) December 25, 2019

According to unconfirmed reports, the aircraft was a MiG-29 jet fighter. There is no information as to the number of people that were on board so far.

#Iran Autre vidéo qui documente l'avion de chasse MiG 29 appartenant à l'armée iranienne qui s'est écrasé ce matin près de la montagne Sabalan dans le nord-ouest de l'Iran.#Tehran pic.twitter.com/2AiNezy5ei — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) December 25, 2019

​Dr Majid Mohammad Gharibani, head of Ardabil's Emergency Department, has said that no traces of the plane have yet been discovered, IRNA reported.