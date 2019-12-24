Register
23:07 GMT +324 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2011 file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Khashoggi was a Saudi insider

    ‘Sham Trial’: Ankara Seeking ‘Accountability’ From Riyadh After Khashoggi Case Sentencing

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107006/33/1070063367.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201912241077783174-sham-trial-ankara-seeking-accountability-from-riyadh-after-khashoggi-case-sentencing/

    A Turkish official unsatisfied with the Saudi government’s recent sentencing of five people to death in connection with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is now calling on members of the press to continue probing the incident.

    Fahrettin Altun, Turkey’s director of communications, blasted a recent Saudi’s court ruling as insufficient in regard to the October 2018 disappearance of Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate and his subsequent murder. 

    “The international media must pursue the case of Khashoggi until there is true accountability. The verdict of the sham trial is an insult to the intelligence of any fair observer,” the Turkish government official said in a Tuesday tweet. “Those responsible must face justice sooner or later. The international community shouldn’t forget!”

    Saudi prosecution spokesman Shalan al-Shalan announced Monday that 11 individuals were charged overall and “five accused persons have been sentenced to capital punishment” over Khashoggi’s death. Three of those charged were sentenced to 24 years in prison. 

    "The verdicts issued against those accused are not final, 11 people have been charged, and the criminal prosecution against them has been filed before the Criminal Court in Riyadh,” the spokesman said. 

    The court also rejected a previous findings by a United Nations investigative team which determined that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was mainly responsible for the murder of Khashoggi. 

    Like the UN, the CIA and US Senate have asserted the crown prince had a hand in the journalist’s killing. 

    "It is zero chance — zero — that this happened without the crown prince… you have to be willfully blind" to believe he wasn’t involved, argued Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after meeting with CIA Director Gina Haspel last year

    US President Donald Trump, however, has remained relatively neutral on the issue and even went so far as to say, “maybe he did and maybe he didn't,” when referencing the possibility of the crown prince’s knowledge of the murder back in November 2018. 

    Months later, the US president spoke glowingly about the crown prince during the G20 summit and applauded the Saudi leader for doing a “really spectacular job” in many areas of his country, including “opening up Saudi Arabia” for women. 

    The crown prince has maintained his innocence and detailed his thoughts on the matter during an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” back in September

    “This was a heinous crime. But I take full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government,” he said during the broadcast. However, further speculation on the crown prince’s possible involvement was raised when he deemed Khashoggi’s murder a “mistake.” 

    In addition to the Turkish official’s rejection of the ruling, Reuters, citing a “source familiar with US intelligence assessment” reported Tuesday that several US government agencies rejected the validity of the Saudi courts. The source also claimed the five individuals sentenced to death were foot soldiers and had a lesser role in the matter than two government officials who were ultimately acquitted in the court proceedings.

    Related:

    Qatar Proposes Naming Street in Paris After Late Journalist Khashoggi - Reports
    UN Rights Inspector Presents Khashoggi Murder Report to Human Rights Council in Geneva (Video)
    'Happened Under My Watch': Saudi Crown Prince to Open Upon Khashoggi Murder in New Docu
    Riyadh Says UN Report on Khashoggi Case Has Obvious Contradictions
    Khashoggi’s Fiancee Seeks UN Probe into Saudi ‘State Killing’ of Journo
    Tags:
    murder, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, US Senate, United Nations, Mohammed bin Salman, Donald Trump, Khashoggi killing, Jamal Khashoggi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse