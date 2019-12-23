Syrian air defence forces on Sunday repelled a "hostile missile" attack coming from the direction of the "occupied territories", the Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, at least two large blasts occurred in Damascus approximately at around 23:15 local time (21:15 GMT).

Four cruise missiles were believed to have been launched through Lebanese airspace towards Syria, according to Reuters, citing an unnamed source.

According to multiple media reports, the attack may have been initiated inside of Israeli territory.

No further details of the incident were immediately available.

Netizens have shared videos of alleged attack in social media.

🇸🇾 — #BREAKING: Syrian air defences are engaging Israeli missiles heading towards targets over southern Syria. Reports of explosions in Damascus



pic.twitter.com/8w1oQgPPag — LONE HERO (@mydnz07) December 22, 2019

Someone is lighting up the night sky with missiles, south of Damascus. Is Israel delivering a Chanukah present for Assad and Iran? pic.twitter.com/YBPrzEYDG9 — Mike (@Doranimated) December 22, 2019

In November, Syria’s air defence system detected and shot down several missiles that were launched by Israeli war aircraft toward military positions in southern Syria.

Following the incident, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system identified and intercepted four rockets launched from Syria toward northern Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the Israeli attack targeted Iranian military positions in Syria and was in response to the shelling of Israel from the Syrian territory.

Israel and Iran have a fraught relationship due to the latter’s support for militant movements, including Ansar Allah, also known as Houthis, in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine. The Jewish state is actively working to undermine its rival's position in the region, which includes convincing other countries' governments to sanction Tehran.

Israel and Syria share borders along the disputed Golan Heights. The area has been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized it during the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel adopted a law in 1981 that annexed the territory, though it was rejected by the United Nations.

The military conflict, which has been raging in Syria since 2011, significantly de-escalated this year, and the main priority of the Syrian government and guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - Russia, Turkey and Iran - is now to ensure safe return of refugees and political settlement.