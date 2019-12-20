IDF Says Attacked Hamas 'Underground Infrastructure, Naval Target, Military Compound' in Gaza Strip

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) tweeted that "for the second time today, a rocket was fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians", adding that warning sirens had sounded in southern Israel before the attack.

The IDF said it conducted an air strike against Hamas positions in southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip, responding to a "rocket fired at #Israel earlier this evening". Among the targets of the IDF attack were "underground infrastructure, a naval target" in southern Gaza and a "military compound" in Gaza's northern section.

In response to the rocket fired at #Israel earlier this evening, we just struck Hamas targets in #Gaza including:

• underground infrastructure

• a naval target

• a military compound — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 19, 2019

לפני זמן קצר תקפו כלי טיס של צה"ל תשתית תת-קרקע ומטרה ימית של ארגון הטרור חמאס בדרום רצועת עזה ומתחם צבאי של ארגון הטרור בצפון הרצועה. התקיפה בוצעה בתגובה לירי הרקטה משטח רצועת עזה לשטח ישראל הלילה pic.twitter.com/M0SYVdxvul — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 19, 2019

​Tweet reads: "A short time ago, IDF aircraft attacked underground infrastructure and a naval target of the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip, and a military compound of the terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip".

Earlier in the day, the IDF revealed that their fighter jets had hit what they claimed was a Hamas arms production site in the Gaza Strip after a rocket was fired from Gaza at Israel.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted conflict with Israel. The latter holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.