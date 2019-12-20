Three Israeli Police Officers Charged in Alleged Weapons Trafficking Ring

Three policemen and one civilian are facing charges related to an alleged plot to purchase, stock and distribute arms and ammunition.

Israeli Border Police Officers Ahmad Murad and Jamil Abd al-Halim and Police Studies Center Logistics Officer Mousa Murad were indicted at the Haifa District Court on Thursday along with civilian Imad Abdullah on weapons trafficking offenses, reported the Times of Israel.

According to the outlet, all four men are residents of the Israel Kafr Manda - an Arab town in the state’s northern district - and were allegedly stockpiling weapons and ammunition to be sold at a later date.

At least two of the men stand accused of abusing their power as Israeli officers to obtain access to arms. Authorities have asked for the men be remanded until their proceedings conclude.

The Times of Israel noted these indictments come amid Israeli law enforcement officials’ push to increase their enforcement activity against both the possession and use of weapons obtained illegally. Recent efforts in particular have been focused on violence within the state’s Arab community.